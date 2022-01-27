ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas Public Theater announced in a press release it will be holding auditions for Steve Martin’s play, “Meteor Shower,” on Monday, Feb. 14 at 7 p.m. at the Victory Theater in Rogers.

Doors for auditions will open at 6:30 p.m. Call backs, if needed, will be held Tuesday, Feb. 15.

Auditions will be based on readings from the script and the entire audition packet, including audition times, scenes, character descriptions and rehearsal schedule is available for download here.

Originally starring Amy Schumer and Keegan-Michael Key on Broadway, the comedy finds Corky and Norm excited to host Gerald and Laura at their home in the valley outside Los Angeles to watch a once-in-a-lifetime meteor shower. But as the stars come out and the conversation gets rolling, it becomes clear that Gerald and Laura might not be all that they appear to be.

Over the course of a crazy, starlit dinner party, the wildly unexpected occurs. The couples begin to flirt and insanity reigns. Martin, using his trademark absurdist humor, bends the fluid nature of time and reality to create a surprising and unforgettably funny new play.

Performances will be March 25-27 and March 31-April 3 at the Victory Theater, located at 116 S 2nd St, Rogers, Ark. 72756.

For more information about the upcoming season and more, visit arkansaspublictheater.org.