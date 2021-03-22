Austin woman accused of killing friend, stealing her baby to appear in court Monday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin woman charged with killing her best friend, kidnapping the woman’s baby and trying to pass it off as her own child will appear in court virtually Monday in Travis County.

Magen Fieramusca, 35, is charged with capital murder, tampering with a corpse and two counts of kidnapping. She’s accused of killing Heidi Broussard, who went missing in December 2019 and was found in the trunk of a car at a Harris County home three weeks later.

Heidi Broussard and her baby, Margo Carey

The car Broussard’s body was found in was registered to Fieramusca, according to police. In an arrest affidavit, authorities allege that Fieramusca acted as if the baby was her own to her boyfriend following Broussard’s disappearance.

Broussard’s daughter, Margo Carey, who was a month old at the time, was found alive in the home and reunited with her father two days before Christmas 2019.

This is Fieramusca’s first hearing since new Travis County District Attorney Jose Garza took office. His office will try this high-profile case that made headlines across the country.

Fieramusca has been in jail since her arrest. It’s been more than 15 months since Broussard’s death, and Fieramusca has still yet to appear in a courtroom.

The court coordinator tells KXAN during Monday’s hearing they will discuss the case and give a status update. They confirmed everyone will appear, including Fieramusca.

