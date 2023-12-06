BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — An Australian man was arrested in Bentonville by the Benton County Sheriff’s Office deputies on November 28 for attempting to have sex with a minor.

Gabriel Perkhofer, 45

Courtesy: Bentonville Sheriff’s Office

According to an affidavit, Gabriel Perkhofer, 45, is facing charges of internet stalking of a minor, a class B felony, conspiracy to commit rape, a class A felony, and two counts of distribution, possession, or viewing of matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child, a class C felony.

The affidavit says on November 6, Perkhofer began messaging back and forth with an undercover agent.

According to the affidavit, Perkhofer told the agent he was in the United States visiting his girlfriend.

Throughout the conversation, Perkhofer sent two images depicting child sexual abuse material.

The affidavit says Perkhofer described sexual acts he wanted to perform with children. It says there were multiple times where sexual desires with children were discussed.

On November 28, the affidavit says Perkhofer traveled to a meeting location in Bentonville where he was arrested.

Perkhofer was interviewed after the arrest and told law enforcement that he had been living with his girlfriend in the U.S. since mid-October.

The affidavit says Perkhofer told law enforcement that he and his girlfriend had shared child sexual abuse material with each other, although he denied her involvement.

According to the affidavit, Perkhofer is a permanent Australian resident. Law enforcement did not find any criminal history.

The affidavit says Perkhofer has an online history of trying to meet or get to know people online with similar sexual interests by looking into the area’s specific online groups.

The affidavit says Perkhofer is ordered to surrender his passport and have no contact with minors.

Perkhofer’s bail is set at $1 million. He is scheduled to appear in court on December 18 at 8 a.m.