SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Springdale School District announced Tuesday morning author Gordon Korman will visit J.O. Kelly Middle School on Thursday, March 3.

Korman, the author of more than 90 children’s books, will visit the school as part of the district’s annual “Battle of the Books” competition.

During his visit, the release says he will participate in a “Super Fan Reception” from noon to 1 p.m. and an assembly for the sixth grade from 1:15-2 p.m. About 60 students will participate in the reception and will each receive a free copy of the author’s newest book, “Operation Do-Over.”

He will autograph the books and answer students’ questions about some of their favorite books by the author.

“Gordon Korman has written 95 books over 30 years, is a frequently featured author at Scholastic Book fairs and has been awarded numerous literary awards,” said Padgett Isaacks, J.O. Kelly Middle School library media specialist. “It really doesn’t get much bigger than that in the children’s book world.”

She added Springdale Public Schools has featured the Battle of the Books for around 10 years. The competition is designed to promote reading, inspire writing, and create an understanding of the writing profession, the writing process and the publication process.

According to the release, Battle of the Books will continue for Springdale students in March and April with in-school quiz bowl competitions. The winning teams from each of the district’s four middle schools will compete to become the Springdale Middle School Battle of the Books Champion in April or May.