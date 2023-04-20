FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Best-selling author and content creator Hank Green is coming to speak at the University of Arkansas on Wednesday, May 3, at Bud Walton Arena.

A release from the university highlighted his accomplished career.

“Since starting a video blog with his brother in 2007, Hank has launched, built and sustained a number of projects. He’s a science communicator, video creator and entrepreneur,” said the release. “In 2007, he and his brother started a video blog called Vlogbrothers that continues to this day.”

“That year, they also created The Project for Awesome, a charity project that has raised over $10 million for charities to date,” the release added.

Green, who has been making videos since the ’90s, has launched a number of other projects, including Subbable, a subscription-based platform, Dear Hank and John, an advice podcast with his brother John Green, Complexly, an educational media company, as well as a few different podcasts and YouTube channels.

Green is perhaps most famously known for his YouTube series Crash Course, which “produces content that is used in nearly every high school in America and has produced videos that have been viewed more than two billion times,” said the release.