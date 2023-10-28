FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Author and YouTuber John Green will speak in downtown Fayetteville next month as part of the University of Arkansas’ Distinguished Lectures Committee series.

Green will be speaking at 7 p.m. on Thursday, November 9, at the Fayetteville Town Center, according to the DLC’s website.

The event is free but tickets will be needed for entry. Tickets for U of A students, faculty, and staff will be available on October 30. The remaining tickets will be available for the general public at noon on October 31, according to the university.

Tickets can be purchased here.