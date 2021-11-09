Author Susan Orlean to visit Fayetteville Public Library

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — New York Times bestselling author Susan Orlean is scheduled to appear at the Fayetteville Public Library on Sunday, Nov. 14 at 2 p.m. in the event center.

She will give a lecture, sharing insight into what her career has been like as a writer, followed by a Q&A and book signing.

Orlean’s notable works include “The Orchid Thief” and “The Library Book,” which was listed in The Washington Post’s best books of 2018 and The New York Times’ 100 Notable Books of 2018. It is also being adapted into a television series on Paramount+.

Orlean was originally scheduled to appear at the library in 2020 but had to cancel due to the pandemic.

“It was unfortunate that we weren’t able to have Susan Orlean here as planned last year, but in a strange way it worked out for the best since we can now host her in one of our new spaces that, had her visit gone as scheduled, would not have been ready,” said David Johnson, executive director of Fayetteville Public Library.

Library staff encourage those who are interested to register online so that staff can plan accordingly. The event is free and open to the public, and seating is first-come, first-served.

