ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Rogers Fire Department is on the scene after a semi truck rolled onto another vehicle Wednesday morning at the intersection of N. 2nd Street and W. Hudson Road in Rogers, Ark.

According to the RFD Facebook page, power lines are down and were involved in the incident. The department asks that you avoid the area while they work to clear the wreckage.

No injuries have yet been reported.

This is a developing story. Stay with KNWA/FOX24 for updates.