Authorities searching for cop impersonator in River Valley

Sheriff Jason Massey said his agency is investigating the matter and have increased patrol

LOGAN COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA) — Logan County Sheriff Jason Massey said someone reported there is an officer impersonator in the Logan County vicinity.

Someone told police they were stopped by a dark-colored Dodge Charger or Ford Mustang and were approached by someone wearing khaki pants and a badge, according to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office.

The matter happened in the area of East Highway 22, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone stopped by this person is encouraged to call the Logan County Sheriff’s Office at 963-3271.

Massey stated the following in a Facebook post: