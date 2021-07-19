Authorities searching for suspect after 2 men shot on I-40 in Sequoyah County

SEQUOYAH COUNTY, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — Authorities in Oklahoma are searching for a man accused of shooting two Good Samaritans on Interstate 40 in Sequoyah County on Saturday.

According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI), the investigation began at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday when the sheriff’s office was notified that two men were lying in the roadway near mile marker 293 on I-40, both with gunshot wounds.

The two victims are believed to be Good Samaritans who had picked up a man and driven him to the Love’s Country Store in Vian, where a gas can and gasoline were purchased.

Love’s surveillance video

Investigators say they believe the victims drove the suspect back to his car, at which point they were shot.

According to Sequoyah County Sheriff Larry Lane, the suspect is Lee King from Antlers.

Lee King

Lane said OSBI told him King is a also the suspect in a shooting in Oklahoma City on Saturday morning.

According to the release, after the shooting, it is believed King put gas in his vehicle and left the area, possibly eastbound on I-40.

As of Saturday, the two victims were in critical but stable condition.

King is considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, do not approach and contact the OSBI immediately at (800) 522-8017 or email tips@osbi.ok.gov.