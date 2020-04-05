Autism in Motion clinic adapts to COVID-19 pandemic

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Autism in Motion in Fayetteville is undergoing some changes amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Since the onset of social distancing and quarantines, Autism in Motion has adjusted some of their practices and models.

Logan Pratt, co-founder of AIM Clinic, says that they have moved some services over the phone but that most of their therapy still requires one on one sessions.

One way they are adjusting to these changes is by adapting the therapy models to only allowing 8 people inside the building at once, assigning one employee to exactly one client each. They are also upping the professional cleaning the facility receives.

“Each of our clients experiences life in a different way,” says Pratt. “We have some clients who are non-verbal and are just learning to speak their first words for the first time all the way to our older clients who are working on those social skills and hygiene skills.”

The Autism in Motion clinic works with individuals ages 2 to 21. Pratt also says the group is still celebrating Autism Awareness Month by participating in virtual walks.