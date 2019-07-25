Autopsy: Oklahoma inmate died from meth toxicity

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Medical Examiner’s Office says an inmate found dead at the Oklahoma County Jail died from the toxic effects of methamphetamine.

Authorities say 48-year-old Tara Lynn Garcia was found dead in her cell on May 17. The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office says attempts to revive Garcia were unsuccessful.

An autopsy report released Thursday, July 25, says the Medical Examiner’s Office found no lethal physical trauma on Garcia’s body and that her death was an accident. It says needle puncture marks were found on her arms and she died from methamphetamine toxicity.

Garcia was arrested by police in Edmond on a petty larceny warrant and was ordered held without bond. She was found dead less than 24 hours after she was booked.