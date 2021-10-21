Autumn Gala in the Garden helps support Botanical Garden of the Ozarks

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville celebrates the return of fall October 21 with the Autumn Gala in the Garden.

The Botanical Garden of the Ozarks hosted the event which helps financially sustain the garden for the upcoming seasons.

Liz Atwell with the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks says the event is a way to help with the upkeep of a family-friendly area.

“It’s such a special place for the whole community to come, not only to learn but to have celebrations of all kinds,” Atwell said. “We want everyone to come out and experience this special place.”

Atwell hopes some of the money earned will fund the improvement and expansion of the children’s garden.