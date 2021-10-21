Autumn Gala in the Garden helps support Botanical Garden of the Ozarks

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Doing Good Interview_ Botanical Garden of the Ozarks_6977921217403111983

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville celebrates the return of fall October 21 with the Autumn Gala in the Garden.

The Botanical Garden of the Ozarks hosted the event which helps financially sustain the garden for the upcoming seasons.

Liz Atwell with the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks says the event is a way to help with the upkeep of a family-friendly area.

“It’s such a special place for the whole community to come, not only to learn but to have celebrations of all kinds,” Atwell said. “We want everyone to come out and experience this special place.”

Atwell hopes some of the money earned will fund the improvement and expansion of the children’s garden.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers