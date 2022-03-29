FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A recent study by DrugAbuse.com revealed that Arkansans’ fondness of booze is so profound that the average drinker in the Natural State is content gaining 11 pounds in order to continue consuming their favorite alcoholic beverages.

According to a report about the study, this is about the equivalent of permanently carrying around 176 slices of bacon in your body. A study last year by Alcohol.org found that the average American drinker would be willing to give up three years of their life if it meant they could continue to drink. Over half believe that “alcohol calories” are different from “regular’ calories.”

Residents of Rhode Island responded that they would be willing to gain 28 pounds to keep drinking. An infographic showing the results of the study is available here.