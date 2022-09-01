BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On August 31, An 83-year-old Avoca man was sentenced to two life terms in prison on a pair of rape charges after being found guilty by a jury in Benton County Circuit Court.

Court documents state that Kimball’s offenses occurred over several years approximately two decades ago and a warrant for his arrest was first issued on September 30, 2020. A victim reported being molested by Kimball for several years when she was a minor.

That victim also noted that her two younger sisters were both molested by him as well. All of the victims were under 14 years old at the time.

In 2021, one of three rape charges against Kimball was dismissed. On August 31, the jury needed less than two hours of deliberation to return with a guilty verdict on the two remaining rape charges. The panel then recommended a life sentence for each charge.

On September 1, Judge Robin F. Green signed a county jail order, remanding Kimball to custody of the sheriff to be transported to the Department of Corrections to serve his two life sentences.

Kimball was also ordered to have no contact with his victims.