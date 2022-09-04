SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — People raised money and awareness for hydrocephalus, a chronic, neurological condition, by walking and meeting others a JB Hunt Park.

The fundraiser helps connect families and find support for the chronic condition. Amanda Holloway’s soon to be 3 year old has the disease.

“We’ve really just enjoyed the family and the community because when you go through something like this there’s not a lot of support initially and then you get this huge community and it’s just a wonderful thing to see come together,” Holloway said.

Brad Kelchen has the disease and says he’s participated in the walk here in Northwest Arkansas since 2016.

“I think it means a lot to everybody because it shows how much people want to find a cure and that people care about hydrocephalus in general,” Kelchen said.

According to the American Association of Neurological Surgeons hydrocephalus is a chronic condition that usually can’t be cured, but when caught early and given the right treatment, many people with it lead normal lives.