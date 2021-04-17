B-29 bomber on display at Arkansas Air and Military Museum

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — If you’re looking for things to do this weekend, you might want to fly over to the Arkansas Air and Military Museum in Fayetteville.

A B-29 airplane, nicknamed Doc, is currently on display, open for tours and flight experience rides.

“It’s always great to start the year, the maintenance guys worked on the plane for five months over the winter. To get her out and exercise her, it’s a great feeling,” said pilot Mark Novak.

The museum is open Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

And if you want to take the ride of a lifetime, tickets are still available to fly in the B -29 — but they start at $600.

Tickets for B-29 Doc Flight Experience rides are on sale now at www.b29doc.com.