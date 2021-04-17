B-29 bomber on display at Arkansas Air and Military Museum

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — If you’re looking for things to do this weekend, you might want to fly over to the Arkansas Air and Military Museum in Fayetteville.

A B-29 airplane, nicknamed Doc, is currently on display, open for tours and flight experience rides.

“It’s always great to start the year, the maintenance guys worked on the plane for five months over the winter. To get her out and exercise her, it’s a great feeling,” said pilot Mark Novak.

The museum is open Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

And if you want to take the ride of a lifetime, tickets are still available to fly in the B -29 — but they start at $600.

Tickets for B-29 Doc Flight Experience rides are on sale now at www.b29doc.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers