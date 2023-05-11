FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — You can get a taste of World War II history in Fayetteville.

The B-29 Doc Restored Tour is making a pit stop at Drake Field. Doc, which is just one of two left flying is on tour to honor the Greatest Generation’s sacrifice during the war.

It all starts tomorrow at 10 a.m. with ground tours of Doc at the Arkansas Air and Military Museum. Rides will be offered on May 13-14.

KNWA/FOX24 caught up with Doc’s pilot, Mark Novak, who says the B-29 was very advanced during its heyday.

“It had a pressurized cockpit, the first airplane to do that,” Novak said. “So they could fly at 30,000 feet and not have to wear oxygen masks or the sheepskin coats that you see in all the movies.”

Tickets can be bought here.