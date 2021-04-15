B-29 on display at Arkansas Air and Military Museum

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Air and Military Museum in Fayetteville will have a new airplane on display.

A B-29 airplane, nicknamed “Doc”, arrived today at Drake Field in Fayetteville.

Doc will be on static display this weekend with flight experience rides available on Saturday and Sunday.

The museum is inviting the public to come out and enjoy the numerous activities offered at the airfield. Laci Shuffield, director of the Arkansas Air and Military Museum said “We’re hoping to have a lot of stuff out here for you to check out. We’ll also be giving C-130 cockpit tours, along with going through the ‘Huey’ and ‘Flying Banana'”.

The museum is opened this weekend from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. with rides on the B-29 scheduled for 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.

Following the flight, ground and flight deck tours will be offered.

Tickets for the B-29 Doc Flight Experience rides are on sale now at www.b29doc.com.

