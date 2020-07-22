Baby bear spotted in Fayetteville on Wednesday

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A baby bear has been spotted wandering around Fayetteville on Wednesday.

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission and Fayetteville Police Department located the cub at Center Street near the Razorback Greenway trail.

Police say that while attempting to direct the bear out of town, it got away in the area of West Avenue & Spring Street.

Police say to please avoid the area and do not approach the bear.

If you see the cub, please call (479) 587-3555.

This is a developing story

