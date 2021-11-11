Baby rhino born at Little Rock Zoo

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Little Rock Zoo is celebrating a new addition to its family.

According to a release from the zoo on Thursday, a baby eastern black rhinoceros was born overnight, marking the first rhino birth ever for the Little Rock Zoo and a milestone for conservation efforts.

The baby was born to mother Andazi, a 15-year-old rhino who’s lived at the zoo since 2010, and Johari, a 26-year-old rhino who’s lived at the zoo since he was three.

According to the release, Andazi had been transferred to the Little Rock Zoo from Zoo Atlanta to pair with Johari for breeding as a recommendation of the Special Survival Plan.

The zoo says the calf won’t be visible to the public for several weeks, but they are monitoring its progress and, so far, mother and calf are “doing great.”

A eastern black rhino calf typically weighs between 50 and 100 pounds at birth, while adults typically weigh around 2,500 pounds.

According to Thursday’s release, rhino populations have plummeted as they are hunted for their horns, with their population declining by 90 percent. There are an estimated 4,500 remaining in the wild.