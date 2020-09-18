HIGHFILL, Ark. — Holland Barn Venue in Highfill, Arkansas will be hosting a BACK THE BLUE Holiday Market on November 14, 2020 from 9:00am – 5:00pm.

A portion of the proceeds that are raised will be donated back to local police departments.

The holiday market will include craft vendors, boutique shopping, Last Drop Coffee Truck, good trucks and Joint Forces K-9 that will be presenting dog demonstrations throughout the day.

Parking is free. Admission is $10. Kids 12 and under are free. Free admission for all police officers.