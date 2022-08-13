GENTRY, Ark.(KNWA/KFTA) – Every parent likes to participate in the traditional first day back to school pictures.

However, local police departments are informing parents before you post your child, remember it’s not just being shared to your few friends but it’s open to everyone.

Chief Clay Stewart says parents should limit the information they disclose on social media because more predators are online.

Chief Stewart says that includes information like your child’s school, grade, or even their name on their backpack.

“A ten-year-old that has Rebecca on the back of their shirt and the predator instantly calls out for them they think is somebody they know,” –said, Stewart.

Megan Ellison a mother of two young girls said she is aware of this tactic and always proceeds with caution when it comes to posting her children online.

Ellison said she has trained her children well and with having younger girls she never wanted to accessorize their clothing with their name labeled on their back packs or bows.

“Putting their names on their back pack is not safe, just put their monogram because anybody can find out their name and then find out where they go to school,” –said, Ellison.

Gentry police department is not the only local law enforcement bringing awareness to this topic as Benton county sheriff’s office will be posting their back to school safety tips as well.