Back-to-school shopping during unsure school times

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Small businesses ramped up safety protocols and shopper options in order to keep customers and staff safe this tax-free weekend.

The Pack Rat Outdoor Center in Fayetteville added new ways to shop during the pandemic including building a website and offering curbside pick-up. This helps keep in-store capacity down.

Managers said at first business was slow, but then it looked like everybody wanted to spend their time outside and sales went up.

And now, parents and students will be coming in shopping for the upcoming school year for tax-free weekend.

Chally Sims, the store manager, said it’s been incredible seeing customers adapt to health guidelines, but she didn’t know what to expect for this weekend.

“It’s been hard to gauge, the years past we’ve always experienced a lot of business on this weekend. But to be honest, it’s hard to know how many people will be coming out, it depends on school, you know are kids going to school or not?” Sims said.

She said they’re hoping for the best with everyone keeping their distance and wearing a mask.

And she says it’s all thanks to their customers and staff that they’ve been able to keep their doors open for this weekend.