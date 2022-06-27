NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — A school supply drive benefitting single parents in the Northwest Arkansas region will be accepting collecting donations until July 18 at participating Coldwell Banks.

The 2021 Bentonville “Fill the Van” supply drive. Courtesy of Coldwell Banker Harris McHaney & Faucette

The 2021 Fayetteville “Fill the Van” supply drive. Courtesy of Coldwell Banker Harris McHaney & Faucette

The 2021 Rogers “Fill the Van” supply drive. Courtesy of Coldwell Banker Harris McHaney & Faucette

“Coldwell Banker Harris McHaney & Faucette is honored to partner with Single Parent Scholarship Fund of Northwest Arkansas for the 4th year,” a press release states.

Supplies needed:

Pens

Pencils

Mechanical pencils and lead refills

Highlighters

Whiteout

Pencil cases

College-ruled notebooks

Wide-ruled paper

Composition notebooks

Folders

Planners

Sticky notes

Page markers

Flash drives

Backpacks

Binder clips

Paper clips

Note cards

Wireless mouse

Hand sanitizer

Disinfectant wipes

Participating locations:

Gallery Office: 113 N Main Street, Bentonville, AR, 72712

113 N Main Street, Bentonville, AR, 72712 Fayetteville: 3589 N College Ave, Fayetteville, AR 72703

3589 N College Ave, Fayetteville, AR 72703 Rogers: 809 S 52nd Street, Rogers, AR, 72758

809 S 52nd Street, Rogers, AR, 72758 Bentonville: 3113 N Walton Blvd, Bentonville, AR, 72712

For more information about it click here.