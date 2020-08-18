Bail denied to 4 in killing of Southern Arkansas University student

MAGNOLIA, Ark. (AP) — A judge has denied bail to four men charged in the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old Arkansas college student.

Quincy Lewis, Shaivonn Robinson,Le’Kamerin Tolbert and Odies Wilson were arrested Friday on capital murder and aggravated robbery charges in the Aug. 11 killing of Southern Arkansas University engineering student Joshua Keshun Smith.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported Tuesday that Judge David W. Talley Jr. denied bail due to the seriousness of the crimes and issued a gag order during an arraignment hearing Monday.

Three of the defendants were students at the school, while Lewis was not.