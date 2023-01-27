BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Two Rogers parents charged with manslaughter after the death of their two-month-old child had their request for bail reduction denied.

Vincent Heyns, 24, and Emily Heyns, 21, were arrested on November 1, 2022, and charged with manslaughter and endangering the welfare of a minor. They were each booked into the Benton County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the pair stayed up all night watching movies and smoking marijuana after trick-or-treating on October 31, 2022. The two went to sleep at approximately 8-9 a.m. on November 1 after their child was fed.

The baby reportedly fell asleep on his father’s chest, according to the affidavit. The victim’s grandfather arrived and woke the parents up around 2 p.m. and found that the infant was nonresponsive.

The couple previously had another child die in a similar manner. According to court documents, Benton County detectives were called to investigate the death of Vincent and Emily’s 4-month-old son on July 13, 2021. The investigation revealed that they were sleeping together with the boy in the same bed and the child was in Vincent’s arms when it died, according to an affidavit.

During a January 23 hearing, Judge Robin Green denied a request to reduce bail. A jury trial is scheduled for March 28.