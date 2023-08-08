FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Staff and students from Ballman Elementary in Fort Smith are expected to be relocated for up to three months to start the school year.

245 students and 50 staff will begin the school year at Fairview Elementary due to delays in construction.

The delays are for a new HVAC system at the school. Shari Cooper with the school district says the update is important.

“We know studies have shown that indoor air quality affects the health of people in the building. And, we want our students and our staff to have the best environmental conditions they can have, so they can teach and learn to their best ability,” Cooper said.

Cooper hopes the project can be expedited. She says parents who normally drive their kids to school can continue to do so at Fairview Elementary.

Students who ride the bus will be picked up at the Ballman Elementary storm shelter. Classrooms will remain separate while Ballman Elementary students are at Fairview.