FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Students, faculty and staff at Ballman Elementary School will start their school year at Fairview Elementary amid construction delays.

“Plans to relocate approximately 245 Kindergarten through 5th-grade students and 50 staff members from Ballman Elementary to the Fairview Elementary campus are underway,” a release from the district said.

The release says that district team members are working overtime to communicate the new plan with families and ensure the Fairview facility is 100% ready for Ballman’s students and staff.

The district says that Pre-K students attending Ballman this year will now be relocated to Tilles Elementary.

The following are transportation plans and tips for the upcoming changes:

Parents who usually drive to Ballman Elementary should now plan to drop-off and pick-up their child at Fairview Elementary.

Ballman students who walk or ride the bus will now be bussed to Fairview. Students will gather in front of the Ballman storm shelter to catch the bus.

Fairview Elementary has devised a comprehensive traffic flow system for drop-offs and pick-ups, supplemented by safety patrol teams and school resource officer assistance.

Parents who would normally take their Pre-K child to Ballman will now need to transport them to Tilles Elementary.

Parents who pick up a child at Ramsey and Fairview, are strongly encouraged to first pick up their child at Ramsey first to avoid making left-hand turns off of the adjacent Fairview campus.

All drivers in the area (along Dallas Street between Jenny Lind Road and Country Club Avenue) are urged to exercise caution and adhere to reduced speed limits for what is anticipated to be a congested area.



The district says that both Ballman and Fairview staff members will continue to provide instruction and support to their students in separate classrooms. However, Ballman and Fairview students will be able to socialize with one another in the cafeteria and on the playground.

“As we make the needed improvements at Ballman, we applaud our teachers for their flexibility during this challenging time. The district remains committed to ensuring that our teachers have what they need to provide the highest quality education for our students,” Superintendent Terry Morawski.