NORTHWEST ARKANSAS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Washington and Benton counties reported their voter turnout numbers on the first day of early voting on May 9.

Washington County election officials reported increased voter turnout for the first day of early voting. The county reported 673 people voted. It was an increase of 235 votes compared to the first day of 2018 early voting.

More than half of the voters who turned out are 55 and older.

In Benton County, more than 800 total ballots were cast. Nearly 150 of those were at the Benton County Election Commission, and 114 more ballots were punched at the Bentonville Clerk’s office.