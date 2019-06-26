Bandit Run cruises through Fort Smith

Over 100 muscle cars cruised through Fort Smith Tuesday.

It was all for the 13th Annual Bandit Run.

Co-founder David Hershey said the ride started because of the movie ‘Smokey and The Bandit.’

Every year, people from around the world meet up in Texas and follow the route Bandit and The Snowman took in the movie.

“It’s like a comic con rolling down the highway,” Hershey said. “We don’t just stay put like Star Trek does. We’re the Bandit Run, so we drive down the road and we go from place to place just showing up.”

Hershey said they’ll be heading to Brandon, Mo., next and then will wrap up in Kansas City with a big celebration.