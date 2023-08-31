FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — If you drive on Dickson Street then you’ve probably seen the train bank.

The train branch of the Bank of Fayetteville will be shutting its doors permanently next month.

According to a note posted on the door, the train branch will close September 29 at 5 p.m. In its place could possibly be a hotel.

“It may be good. I don’t know if will bring in the income except during football season,” said Michael Gilmore, a Fayetteville resident.

Gilmore isn’t too concerned about the possibility the new construction will cause Dickson Street to be more congested.

“Hotels unless there is really a convention center attached to it not really. I mean the only time hotels attract business is at night,” said Gilmore.

According to Washington County Property records, the land on which the train sits has been bought by Greg House and Ted Belden’s Ramble North, LLC.

The bank sold the property to the developers for more than $2.4 million at the end of June.

Gilmore moved to Fayetteville three years ago. However, he says longtime residents are angry because of the history behind the train.

“I don’t know how long it’s been in the location here. I know the caboose and the car is about 100 years old,” said Gilmore.

The Fayetteville Planning and Zoning Department says it’s unaware of any future construction on that piece of land.

“It could be anything from multi-family to commercial, retail, offices, that sort of thing,” said Jessie Masters, Development Review Manager. “So, Fayetteville is unique in that we don’t have minimum parking requirements for commercial uses. But we do have parking requirements for residential uses.”

Masters says Fayetteville is a fast-growing city. She says residents need to be aware that the construction of new hotels and housing is part of the growing pains.