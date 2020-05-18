Bank OZK contributes $220,000 to 25 food banks in eight states

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Bank OZK, has announced contributions totaling $220,000 to 25 food banks in communities Bank OZK serves across the states of Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, and New York.

The public health crisis caused by COVID-19 has placed significant demands on food banks across our communities, according to a press release.

School closures, unemployment, and other factors are driving more individuals to rely on local food banks.

Bank OZK’s contributions will provide over 1 million meals and feed approximately 526,219 individuals, according to a press release.

The Bank selected 25 local food banks with outstanding records of service in markets Bank OZK serves.

Twenty-four of the food banks are regional Feeding America affiliated food banks. Feeding America is the largest provider of charitable food assistance in the U.S., including disaster and emergency situations.

Bank OZK contributed COVID-19 hunger-related relief to the following organizations in Arkansas: