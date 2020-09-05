Baptist Health Community Outreach offering virtual program for diabetics

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Starting this month, Baptist Health Community Outreach is offering a free virtual program to help improve the health of those with prediabetes and other risk factors for type 2 diabetes.

The program will meet for 16 weekly sessions and six monthly follow-up sessions. It will host its first online class on Monday, Sept. 14, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Classes can be joined virtually on Google Meet or by phone.

The National Diabetes Prevention Program brings participants together to learn healthier eating habits and increase physical activity to reduce their risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

Baptist Health Community Outreach uses the PreventT2 curriculum on preventing or delaying type 2 diabetes developed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

To find out if you qualify for the National Diabetes Prevention Program or for more information, call Baptist Health Community Outreach at (501) 202-1540.