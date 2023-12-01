FORT SMITH, Ark (KNWA/KFTA) — Baptist Health-Fort Smith now provides transcatheter aortic valve replacement, also known as TAVR.

TAVR is a procedure that treats calcium buildup in the heart, known as aortic stenosis. Doctors can treat the leaflet values without open heart surgery, making it one of the first of its kind in the River Valley.

One patient, Barbara Fraizer, died and was brought back to life after she suffered two heart attacks caused by aortic stenosis. Fraizer did not know that she had aortic stenosis until she was admitted to the hospital after her scare. Frazier says she told doctors to “do whatever to keep her alive”.

The disease often leaves patients tired because the heart is working overtime. “I didn’t want to do nothing whenever I was home because I had no energy,” Fraizer said, who experienced similar symptoms.

Dr. Hussam Hamadeh suggested that Frazier receive the TAVR procedure, which was successful. Baptist Health-Fort Smith started offering the new procedure earlier this year, making it the sixth month that Hamadeh has been conducting the procedure in Fort Smith.

Fraizer and Hamadeh sat down with KNWA/FOX24 as they reflected on their journey.

“She knows. I tell her she’s one of my patients that I look at. And, every time I think about her, I was like, ‘This could not have been short of a miracle.'” said Hamadeh.

Previously, hospital officials said patients had to travel to places like Dallas and Little Rock to receive these treatments, but they can now access it right in Fort Smith.