Baptist Health invites Arkansans to take ‘Maintain, Don’t Gain’ challenge over holidays

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Baptist Health Community Outreach wants to help Arkansans maintain or even shed pounds this holiday season.

The healthcare provider is hosting a “Maintain, Don’t Gain” Challenge beginning Monday, November 15, and concluding Sunday, January 2, 2022. Registration is open until Sunday, Nov. 14.

The free seven-week challenge encourages individuals to maintain or lose weight during the holiday season by eating healthy and being physically active.

According to a release from Baptist Health, participants will email their weight each Monday during the challenge. Weekly posts on the Baptist Health Community Outreach Facebook page will promote tips for adopting and maintaining healthy behaviors.

These include healthy recipes, physical activity suggestions and encouragement. The first 50 participants to register and submit their pre-survey will receive a door prize, and additional incentives will be awarded throughout the program.

To register, visit the Baptist Health Community Outreach Facebook page or call Community Outreach at (501) 202-1540.