Baptist Health OBGYN says COVID-19 vaccine safe for pregnant women

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Health leaders continue to urge pregnant women to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Just a few weeks ago, the Centers for Disease Control released its push for people who are pregnant and breastfeeding to get the vaccine.

This comes as more research is showing that pregnant women have an increased risk of severe complications and death from COVID-19.

Dr. Mark Fowler with Baptist Health says getting the vaccine is proven to be safe and effective for pregnant women.

“The information is very very promising for women,” Fowler said. “Not only has it been found to be as safe in pregnant women as the rest of the population but it also produces a better immune response than having the disease and recovering from it.”