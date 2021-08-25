Baptist Health opens 157 COVID-19 beds in Arkansas

VAN BUREN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Baptist Health has completed and is opening 157 COVID-19 beds in partnership with the state of Arkansas.

The remaining medical COVID-19 beds were completed this morning in Baptist Health-Van Buren. 86 COVID-19 patients are in the bed expansion with the state of Arkansas.

All of the remaining beds currently available are medical beds.

Baptist Health is working to secure additional needed resources and has a goal of creating a total of 18 additional ICU beds, 15 of which would be dedicated for COVID ICU patients.

These beds would be added to Baptist Health hospitals in North Little Rock (10) and Fort Smith (8).