Baptist Health opens clinic for Spanish-speaking community

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Baptist Health recently opened a primary care clinic in Fort Smith that aims to help eliminate language barriers for Spanish-speaking residents seeking health care services in the River Valley.

According to a news release from the hospital, Dr. Wilson Cruz is now accepting patents at Baptist Health La Clínica del Pueblo on 4700 Kelley Highway, Suite B.

The release says the clinic is open to anyone. Cruz and his staff are able to speak both English and Spanish. The hospital says this allows patients to speak directly to their healthcare providers instead of depending on a family member to translate.

“Being able to speak to patients in their own language makes it easier to help them understand the issues with their health and what they need to do,” said Cruz.

The release says Cruz practiced medicine in the River Valley since 2012 and can treat patients of all ages for a wide variety of health concerns including:

• adult wellness exams

• family medicine

• management of acute and chronic illness

• preventative health

• sick visits

• joint injections

• treatment for lacerations

The clinic is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Same-day appointments are available and walk-ins are welcome.

For more information about the services or to make an appointment, call (479) 573-7995 or visit the hospital’s website.