VAN BUREN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Baptist Health Urgent Care has opened a new center in Van Buren on Fayetteville Road, across from McDonald’s.

“Whether it’s a minor injury, vaccination, sports physicals or other wellness care, it’s important for families to have a quality healthcare option that is comprehensive and affordable – and in a convenient location,” said Mike Dupuis, Vice President of Urgent Team Family of Urgent Care & Walk-in Centers. “Urgent care services are a faster, cost-effective option to replace the emergency room for non-life-threatening issues, or waiting to get an appointment with your physician.”

Baptist Health Urgent Care’s 13 locations offer urgent care, family care, and occupational health services seven days a week with extended hours. For added convenience, walk-ins are welcome, or patients can plan a same or next-day visit online or reserve a Telemedicine visit.

Baptist Health Urgent Care treats patients with non-life-threatening health conditions and injuries, including:

Asthma and allergies

Medically supervised weight loss

Flu, colds, viral illnesses

Ear and eye injuries

Bites, stings, allergic reactions

Skin conditions, including burns

Broken bones, sprains, strains

Stitches

COVID-19 testing and vaccination

School, sports, wellness and DOT physicals

Diarrhea, nausea and vomiting

Immunizations and vaccinations

Urinary tract infections

Occupational health services

The centers are open seven days a week: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Most insurance plans, including TRICARE and VA, Medicare and Medicaid, as well as cash and credit card are accepted. ARKids requires a physician referral before the visit.