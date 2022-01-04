Baptist Health Pain Management Clinic Fort Smith is now open

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – A new Baptist Health clinic has opened in Fort Smith called, The Baptist Health Pain Management Clinic, Fort Smith.

It’s located on the second floor of the Baptist Health Medical Plaza at 1500 Dodson Ave and is led by Dr. David F. Fran.

Dr. Fran is board certified in anesthesiology and pain medicine and has more than 20 years of experience in the field of pain management.

The new clinic is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information about the clinic or to schedule an appointment, visit baptist-health.com or call Baptist Health Healthline at 1-888-BAPTIST.