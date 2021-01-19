Baptist Health Urgent Care announces second location coming to Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Baptist Health Urgent Care announced Tuesday it will be opening a second walk-in urgent care center in Fort Smith.

The center, expected to open mid-April, will be located at 1910 S. Zero St., across from Sutherlands.

Baptist Health Urgent Care currently has nine locations across Arkansas with centers in Fort Smith, Little Rock, North Little Rock, Jacksonville, Cabot, Bryant, Beebe and Benton.

The center will provide urgent care seven days a week on a walk-in basis.

Baptist Health says the the urgent care center will be open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., and most insurance plans, including TRICARE, Medicare and Medicaid, as well as cash and credit card will be accepted.

