FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On August 1, Baptist Health Urgent Care opened a new center in Fort Smith-Northside on Rogers Avenue, across from Walgreens.
“Whether it’s a minor injury, vaccination, sports physicals or other wellness care, it’s important for families to have a high-quality health care option that is comprehensive and affordable,” said Mike Dupuis, Vice President of Urgent Team Family of Urgent Care & Walk-in Centers. “Urgent care services are a fast, cost-effective option to replace the emergency room for non-life-threatening issues, or waiting to get an appointment with your physician.”
According to a press release, Baptist Health Urgent Care’s 12 locations offer family care, urgent care and occupational health services seven days a week with extended hours. Walk-ins are welcome or patients can plan a same or next-day visit online or reserve a Telemedicine visit.
All of the 12 Baptist Health Urgent Care centers assist with a variety of non-life-threatening health conditions and injuries, including:
- Asthma and allergies
- Flu, colds, viral illnesses
- Bites, stings, allergic reactions
- Broken bones, sprains, strains
- COVID-19 testing and vaccination
- Diarrhea, nausea and vomiting
- Urinary tract infections
- Medically supervised weight loss
- Ear and eye injuries
- Skin conditions, including burns
- Stitches
- School, sports, wellness and DOT physicals
- Immunizations and vaccinations
- Occupational health services
The centers are open seven days a week: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Most insurance plans, including TRICARE and VA, Medicare and Medicaid, as well as cash and credit cards are accepted. ARKids requires a physician referral in advance of the visit.