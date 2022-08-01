FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On August 1, Baptist Health Urgent Care opened a new center in Fort Smith-Northside on Rogers Avenue, across from Walgreens.

“Whether it’s a minor injury, vaccination, sports physicals or other wellness care, it’s important for families to have a high-quality health care option that is comprehensive and affordable,” said Mike Dupuis, Vice President of Urgent Team Family of Urgent Care & Walk-in Centers. “Urgent care services are a fast, cost-effective option to replace the emergency room for non-life-threatening issues, or waiting to get an appointment with your physician.”

According to a press release, Baptist Health Urgent Care’s 12 locations offer family care, urgent care and occupational health services seven days a week with extended hours. Walk-ins are welcome or patients can plan a same or next-day visit online or reserve a Telemedicine visit.

All of the 12 Baptist Health Urgent Care centers assist with a variety of non-life-threatening health conditions and injuries, including:

Asthma and allergies

Flu, colds, viral illnesses

Bites, stings, allergic reactions

Broken bones, sprains, strains

COVID-19 testing and vaccination

Diarrhea, nausea and vomiting

Urinary tract infections

Medically supervised weight loss

Ear and eye injuries

Skin conditions, including burns

Stitches

School, sports, wellness and DOT physicals

Immunizations and vaccinations

Occupational health services

The centers are open seven days a week: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Most insurance plans, including TRICARE and VA, Medicare and Medicaid, as well as cash and credit cards are accepted. ARKids requires a physician referral in advance of the visit.