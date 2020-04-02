Baptist Health Women’s Center now offering virtual classes, consultations

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Becoming a new parent can be a stressful time, and with the current climate that expectant mothers find themselves in it’s especially important to be at ease when preparing for childbirth.

Baptist Health is now offering virtual classes and consultations through Baptist Health Women’s Center for childbirth, newborn care, and breastfeeding.

Each class features education from a live instructor for expectant mothers from the comfort of home, and each is open to patients delivering at any of the health care system’s facilities.

Click here to register for an upcoming online class. Look for classes that are listed as “Virtual.”

Virtual opportunities through Baptist Health Women’s Center:

Childbirth classes: Taught by childbirth registered nurses, they focus on nutrition, Lamaze techniques, a partner’s support role and cesarean birth as well as emotional and physical changes during pregnancy.

Newborn care classes: Aim to help prevent unnecessary anxiety by addressing safe methods of diapering, holding, bathing, taking temperature, suctioning nose and mouth and feeding a newborn. They also cover infant cues and characteristics as well as ways to enhance an infant’s development.

Breastfeeding classes: Taught by a board-certified lactation consultant, they discuss the many benefits of breastfeeding including getting started, basic techniques, problems and solutions, returning to work and how partners can be supportive.

Breastfeeding consultations: Meet one-on-one online with a lactation consultant. Baptist Health’s consultants can help with positioning techniques that make breastfeeding easy, help you recognize signs of good feeding, and assist with breast pump set up and use. Call (501) 202-7378 to schedule an appointment.

For questions or concerns about the available options, call the Baptist Health Women’s Center Education Office at (501) 202-1717.