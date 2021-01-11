Bar association seeks Giuliani ban over ‘combat’ remarks

News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo former New York Mayor Rudolph Giuliani speaks in Washington at a rally in support of President Donald Trump, called the “Save America Rally.” Giuliani is facing possible expulsion from the New York State Bar Association over incendiary remarks he made to Trump’s supporters last week before they stormed the U.S. Capitol. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Rudy Giuliani is facing possible expulsion from the New York State Bar Association over incendiary remarks he made to President Donald Trump’s supporters last week before they stormed the U.S. Capitol.

The organization said Monday that it has opened an inquiry into whether Giuliani should remain a member.

Its bylaws state that “no person who advocates the overthrow of the government of the United States” shall remain a member.

Removal from the bar association, a voluntary membership organization dating to 1876, is not the same as being disbarred and banned from practicing law. That can only be done by the courts.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers