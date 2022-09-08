FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.(KNWA/KFTA)- Hair salons and barber shops had to close their doors for several months during the pandemic.

Most of us in the community started to attempt our own at-home haircuts and hairstyles.

As many of us failed to be as great as our barbers and beauticians, if we didn’t realize before we realized now that we need them more than ever.

Mickey Reed is one of the co-owners of NWA Barber and Beauty Expo and says he saw a need for barbers and beauticians to connect.

“I want everybody to meet everybody instead of just sometimes we are so focused on getting our job done sitting behind the chair or in a shop,” -said, Reed.

Simone Booth the owner of NW2D Salon says her business needed an expo like this one.

“I’m here to show my brand and provide a service for something that is needed in our community,” -said, Booth.

Reed says he is thankful for vendors like Booth who have made this expo what it is and hopes it benefits everyone, even if you’re not a licensed beautician or barber yet.