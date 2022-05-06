ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The month of May is National Pet Month and Downtown Rogers will celebrate with a doggy-themed Art on the Bricks Art Walk that highlights the pet-friendly downtown area.

According to a press release, the monthly event is a program of The Rogers-Lowell Area Chamber of Commerce. Artists and pet-related businesses and non-profits are invited to participate in “Barks on the Bricks,” from 4:30 – 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 12.

The release states that “Downtown Rogers is known as a community of artists and craftsmen with unique shops and restaurants, and we are excited to showcase the businesses that make up our creative downtown economy. Pet portrait artists and photographers will be among the creative folks with work on display in indoor galleries and outdoor pop-up shops.”

Visitors to the event can expect to see dog trainers, groomers, veterinary clinics and pop-up adoption services. Westside Ballet will be offering a dance performance from 5:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. and you can dance your tail off at the CoolWag Disco Party, from 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., both at Turntable Plaza in the Railyard Park.

Best Friends Animal Society is the Dog-Friendly Downtown Rogers Sponsor. They are providing a puppy paw print make-and-take experience at Into+View Gallery and Studio, along with a prize wheel for you to spin and win dog bandanas and other memorabilia. They will also have a photo booth for people and pets and will print pictures on site.

There will also be an art exhibition and experiential art by the local author of “Three-legged Dog and a Chick” at Into+View Gallery and Studio.

In addition to the participating artists, pop-up vendors may be found at Railyard Park and along N. 2nd Street. Pop-Up pet business and non-profit vendors as well as art exhibitions will be found throughout Downtown Rogers and are scheduled to include: All Pets Animal Hospital, Angel Pet Sitters, Coco Bean & Company, Little Free Pet Pantry, Ozark Tails Company, Pawtastic Mobile Pet Spa, Petland Rogers, Serenity Mountain Publishing and more.

Participating locations may be found at https://artonthebricks.com/barks-on-the-bricks-highlights/.