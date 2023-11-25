BARLING, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Jimmie Lowrey relived memories of his late daughter Friday.

Heather White, 48, was killed in an accident where a man drove a car through the wall of Blue Agave Mexican Grill the day before Thanksgiving. Lowrey wanted people to know what his daughter meant to him and their family.

“I just know Heather is in a better place,” Lowrey said.

White is a lifelong River Valley resident, attending Southside High School where she graduated No. 2 in her class, Lowrey said. He added she received a Governor’s scholarship and attended the University of Arkansas, graduating with a degree in chemical engineering.

After a few jobs, White returned home and worked at the Glad Factory in Rogers, Lowrey said.

She is survived by a son, Garrison, who was one of three family members at the restaurant at the time of the accident. Lowrey said he received a call from his younger daughter with the news before rushing to Mercy Hospital to be with family.

Lowrey said White was someone who got along with everyone.

“She was a very smart person, very logical person and enjoyed people,” Lowrey said. “She loved her son.”

Lowrey said he loved White and she knew that. He finds a bit of comfort in knowing she was a woman of faith.

“Heather in the past couple years read through the Bible from front to back twice in that time period,” Lowrey said. “And I know Heather was ready to go.

“She is with Jesus now and feeling no pain. Probably spending some time with some relatives and other people that are waiting up there to greet her.”

Police said 66-year-old Larry Stevens was the driver of the vehicle that killed White and injured four others. Stevens faces four counts of second-degree battery, one count of felony criminal mischief and one count of driving while intoxicated.

Lowrey had a message for people to consider before they get behind the wheel.

“If somebody’s going to be drinking or under the influence of anything, prescription medication, non-prescription medication,” Lowrey said. “They should not be driving. If you’re going to do that, stay at home and do that. Don’t get out on the road and do that.”