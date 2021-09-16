Barling police using license plate recognition cameras to help solve crimes

BARLING, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Barling Police Department is using cameras to help solve crime.

The Flock Safety automated license plate reading cameras send alerts to the department on vehicles that are either suspicious or stolen.

Cities that use the system are able to reduce crime by 70%.

Capt. Randy White says since its installment last year, the cameras have come in handy, especially this past weekend.

“We had this vehicle entered in the Flock System; it went by one of our cameras,” White said. “One of our officers was able to get over to the vehicle, get them stopped, effect an arrest and through that arrest, it led to other drug arrests.”

In addition to this arrest, officers have solved many crimes ranging from hit-and-runs to missing person cases by using the Flock system.