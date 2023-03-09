WASHINGTON (KNWA/KFTA) — Gravette’s Richard “BigO” Barnett continues to fight following his conviction on eight federal charges for his actions during the January 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, but he will do so without the services of one of his trial attorneys.

On March 9, defense attorney Joseph D. McBride filed a motion in federal court to withdraw as counsel for Barnett, 62.

“Mr. Barnett retained me in the above-captioned matter to negotiate a plea deal or go to trial,” McBride wrote. “After a two-week-long trial, Mr. Barnett was convicted in this Court on January 23, 2023. His case is now headed to sentencing. Therefore, the attorney-client relationship has reached its natural conclusion.”

The filing noted that a different attorney, Jonathan Gross, has been “managing Mr. Barnett’s case post-conviction and has been closely working with Mr. Barnett on his sentencing memo.” Because of that, McBride said that his request will not prejudice Barnett.

Barnett could receive up to 47 years in federal prison if sentenced to the maximum on all counts. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for May 3.

On February 5, Barnett filed a pair of motions seeking an acquittal or a new trial. The government responded by saying that “all of his allegations and arguments are meritless” and it asked the court to deny the motions.